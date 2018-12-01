Team-18 outplay AOS in Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE: Team Eighteen (Team-18) outplayed AOS Polo team by 8-4 in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Mumtaz Abbas Niazi emerged as top-scorer as he struck a quartet from the winning side while he was ably assisted by his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Saqib Khan Khakwani, who contributed with a brace each in their team’s triumph. From the losing side, Hashim Kamal Agha converted two goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Hamza Ali hit one goal apiece.

AOS team were off to flying start as they fired in two fantastic field goals through Abdul Rehman and Hashim Kamal to take 2-0 lead. They slammed in another field goal in the beginning of the second chukker to further stretch their lead to 3-0.

Team-18 then made a strong comeback by thwarting two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 3-2. Saqib Khakwani and Mumtaz Abbas were scorers, who contributed one goal apiece.The third chukker was fully dominated by Team Eighteen as they smashed in three more goals to take 5-3 lead.

Mumtaz Abbas added two goals and Ahmed Ali one in their team’s total tally. Team Eighteen maintained their supremacy in the fourth and last chukker as well as they hammered three more goals - one each by Saqib Khakwani, Ahmed Ali and Mumtaz Abbas - to take unassailable 8-3 lead. AOS team could add one more through Hamza Ali to finish the match at 8-4. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Antonino Menard supervised match as field umpires.