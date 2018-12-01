Golf officials defend ‘The Match’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Top golf officials have given their backing to the $9 million head-to-head showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson after critics called it demeaning and even outdated.
Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, which helps govern golf and set its rules, told AFP that alternative formats like “The Match” helped the sport reach new audiences. Mickelson won $9 million in the one-round, winner-takes-all exhibition in front of an invitation-only crowd in Las Vegas last week. Neither player was in need of the money, as Mickelson is second only to Woods on the all-time list of golf’s highest earners, according to various estimates.
Arjun Chowdri, senior director of the the PGA of America, also said the high-profile match-up between the long-time rivals was a “great idea”.
“I love it because it’s the idea of responsible disruption,” he told the conference at the Mission Hills golf resort in Dongguan. “I think it’s a great idea, it’s good for the sport... it’s different, it doesn’t take away from the sport — it just brings more people in.” .
