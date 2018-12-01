Baig in front as Chairman Wapda Golf begins

LAHORE: Ahmad Baig was in front as the three-day 1st Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Championship got underway here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Friday. Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (retd) Muzzamil Hussain formally inaugurated the event.

Speaking to media after the opening ceremony Chairman Wapda stated that sports in Pakistan has been the most deteriorated segment during last five decades and there exists a need for structural change to elevate standard of sports in the country. After the completion of the first round in this three-round event, Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club and a star of the national golf scene, played an amazing first round of gross 70,to set the pace in this event.

In the face of intense challenge offered by 79 other aspirants, this highly skilled young golfer was right on target from the word go and his opening regulation par on first hole followed by a birdie on the second was an indicator of his unrelenting spirit and an urge to appear as an unbeatable amateur.

Ahmed further went on to birdie the 5th and the 8th holes which can be attributed to tee shots of excellence and superb fairway hitting. His putting too was champion like and impressive. Overall In this first round of the championship, he had four birdies on holes 2, 5, 8, 13 and twelve pars and two bogies.

Baig’s nearest challengers are two more good players, Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club and Sulman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana. They are bracketed at a score of gross 72.Another adept one in line was Ashiq Mehmood of Multan. His score for the first round was gross 73 and he also is on the look-out for glory and honors in this WAPDA Championship. Some more contenders striving for top positions are Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) 74, Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) 74, Azfar Hassan (Defence Raya) 76, Khalid Mehmood (Rawalpindi) 76 and three others at gross 77. They are Robin Bagh (Gymkhana), Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya) and Sardar Murad (Gymkhana). In the race for honors in net section, Sulman Akhter managed a net round of 68 and is ahead of the other competitors. Closely following him are Azfar Hassan (Defence Raya) at net 69 and Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) at net 70. The ladies event will tee off on Saturday.