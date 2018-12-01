Arifwala wrestlers win six fights out of eight

LAHORE: Arifwala wrestlers excelled in Inter-Tehsil wrestling contest and remained triumphant in six competitions out of eight events at Pakpattan playground on Friday. 20 wrestlers of two tehsils Arifwala and Pakpattan took part in the competition.

Arifwala’s wrestlers Mirza Salman Atif (44kg), Arslan Khalid (48kg), Abdul Salam (52kg), M Amir (62kg), Wajid Ali (68kg) and Ehsan Shahbaz (75kg) emerged winners in their respective bouts. The fights of 41kg and 57kg were won by Pakpattan’s Ahmed Khalid and Mushtaq respectively.

Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Region Asim Raza inaugurated Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil cricket match at Sports Stadium, Sargodha on Friday. Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Niazi was also present on this occasion.

Tehsil Shahpur team scored 110 runs while playing first. Sargodha cricket team chased the target for the loss of two wickets and won the match by eight wickets. It may be noted here that the Annual Sports Calendar events are being staged all over the Punjab province as per directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

In Inter-Tehsil cricket match at Lahore, Tehsil Lahore City toppled Tehsil Lahore Cantt by 64 runs at LCCA ground on Friday. Tehsil Lahore City piled up 215 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 30 overs while playing first. Ahsan (58), M Arslan (51), Abdul Wahab (47) and Israr (28) were their major scorers. Lahore Cantt’s Usman Butt took two wickets for 14 runs.

In reply, Lahore Cantt team could muster 151 runs after losing seven wickets. Zohaib Tahir scored 45, Zeeshan Ghauri 33 and Jaffar Bilal 24 runs for the losing team. Azlan Khan grabbed 2 wickets for 26 runs. Tehsil Lahore City will play their next match against Tehsil Model Town on Saturday.

Mian Channu won the Inter-Tehsil athletics event at Sports Stadium Khanewal. 48 athletes of four teams – Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jahanian featured in the event. Mian Channu athletes won 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, discus throw and 4x100m relay race events.