Sanchez faces long time on sidelines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Alexis Sanchez’s miserable spell at Manchester United took another turn for the worse on Friday with manager Jose Mourinho announcing he faces several weeks out with a hamstring injury.The 29-year-old Chilean forward, dropped from the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Swiss outfit Young Boys, suffered the injury in training on Thursday.
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Alexis Sanchez’s miserable spell at Manchester United took another turn for the worse on Friday with manager Jose Mourinho announcing he faces several weeks out with a hamstring injury.The 29-year-old Chilean forward, dropped from the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Swiss outfit Young Boys, suffered the injury in training on Thursday.