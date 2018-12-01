close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Sanchez faces long time on sidelines

Sports

December 1, 2018

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Alexis Sanchez’s miserable spell at Manchester United took another turn for the worse on Friday with manager Jose Mourinho announcing he faces several weeks out with a hamstring injury.The 29-year-old Chilean forward, dropped from the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Swiss outfit Young Boys, suffered the injury in training on Thursday.

