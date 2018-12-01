Triangular Women Cricket from 10th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PCB Women’s Wing is organizing Triangular One-day Women’s Cricket Championship which is to commence from December 10 at State Bank Cricket Ground, Karachi.
PCB Dynamites, PCB Challengers, and PCB Blasters will be the participating teams. The tournament will be played on a double league basis and teams will play 4 matches each. The top two teams will play the final on Dec 19. The matches will be (50) overs a side.
