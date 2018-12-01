Cornet aims to make Ligue 1 mark

PARIS: Lyon striker Maxwel Cornet is riding a wave of praise, including compliments from Pepe Guardiola, as he prepares for his first Ligue 1 start of the season at Lille on Saturday.

Ivorian Cornet gave an eye-catching display against Guardiola’s Manchester City, twice put Lyon in front as in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday. His first was a stunning left-footed curler that had his side ahead 10 minutes after the break.

Guardiola said that he was “very impressed” with Cornet after the 22-year-old’s man-of-the-match display, which came in just his second start of the season.

His other was at the Etihad in September when he opened the scoring in a shock 2-1 win — Lyon’s only victory in a frustrating group stage for Bruno Genesio’s team — and the two displays against the Premier League leaders have led to reports of a summer bid for the up-and-coming attacker.

Cornet is yet to begin a Ligue 1 match this season and had been close to moving to Wolfsburg in the summer. He stayed because Nicolas Pepe refused the move south to Lyon from Saturday’s opponents.Lyon’s excellent display means they just need a point at Shakhtar Donetsk in two week’s time.