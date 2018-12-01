Atlanta into MLS Cup after 3-1 triumph

NEW YORK: Atlanta United advanced to the MLS Cup on Thursday, claiming a 3-1 aggregate victory over the New York Red Bulls despite falling to a 1-0 defeat against their Eastern Conference rivals.

Atlanta, who only made their Major League Soccer debut in 2017, will face either Sporting Kansas City or the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer’s championship game on December 8.

The Five Stripes had all but guaranteed their progress to the final after taking a decisive 3-0 lead in their first leg at Atlanta on Sunday. As the highest seeded team left in the playoffs, Atlanta will now have home advantage when the MLS Cup is held at their Mercedes Benz Stadium next month.

“Once you move into the playoffs you can’t take chances, you can’t take risks, you have to defend as a team,” Atlanta’s veteran defender Jeff Larentowicz said afterwards. “I thought we did that tonight. It’s a team effort in the playoffs.”

Atlanta, coached by former Argentina manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, never looked like relinquishing their advantage against the Red Bulls, who had finished the regular season on top of the East with the best record in MLS. The aggregate defeat marked another frustrating campaign for the Red Bulls, who once again were unable to convert regular season dominance into playoff success.

Since finishing as runners-up in their only appearance in the MLS Cup in 2008, the Red Bulls have won the Supporters Shield — awarded to the team with the best regular season record — on three occasions, in 2013, 2015 and 2018. But the Red Bulls are now left to reflect on another futile playoff campaign after a disappointing second leg display before their fans at the Red Bull Arena. Tim Parker bundled in a consolation goal for the Red Bulls deep into stoppage time for the 1-0 win but it was too little too late.