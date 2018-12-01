US, Mexico, Canada sign new trade deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUENOS AIRES: The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada on Friday signed a new trade deal replacing the old NAFTA in a triumph for President Donald Trump who insisted on what he said were better conditions for US workers. “This is a model agreement that changes the trade landscape forever,” Trump said at the signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, on the sidelines of a summit between the leaders of the G20 countries.
