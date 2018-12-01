close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
AFP
December 1, 2018

Merkel set for late G20 arrival after ‘serious’ plane troubles

World

BERLIN: Germany’s air force said Friday a serious technical problem on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane had forced an emergency landing and delayed her arrival at the G20 summit by more than 12 hours. The pilot had to use a satellite phone after the malfunction knocked out radio communications, including a backup system, as he prepared the unscheduled landing in Cologne.

