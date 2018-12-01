Iran cannot ‘wait forever’ for EU path to skirt US sanctions

TEHRAN: Iran said Friday the European Union must be given more time to set up a trade mechanism meant to circumvent reimposed US sanctions on Tehran, but warned it could not “wait forever”. Brussels is working on a payment system to continue trade and business ties with Iran after the US ditched a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran earlier this year and reintroduced a raft of sanctions on the country. “Europe´s efforts for implementing a financial mechanism are continuing despite mounting US pressure,” Iran´s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told the official IRNA news agency. “We believe that Europe must be given more time ... they have so far been unable to introduce operational measures, but we are not supposed to wait forever,” he added.