close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 1, 2018

Israeli police suspect Eilat hammer attack “terror” incident

World

AFP
December 1, 2018

JERUSALEM: A Jordanian man on Friday assaulted two Israelis in the Red Sea resort of Eilat with a hammer, in what police were treating as a “terrorist attack”. “A Jordanian man attacked two Israelis with a hammer and injured them seriously,” a police statement said. “The main line of investigation is that the motive was a terrorist attack,” it said, without giving details except that the assailant was under arrest. Jordan, one of only two Arab countries to have a peace treaty with Israel, has a land border with the Jewish state between Eilat and Aqaba port on the Jordanian side. The kingdom has a large Palestinian population.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World