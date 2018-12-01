Israeli police suspect Eilat hammer attack “terror” incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: A Jordanian man on Friday assaulted two Israelis in the Red Sea resort of Eilat with a hammer, in what police were treating as a “terrorist attack”. “A Jordanian man attacked two Israelis with a hammer and injured them seriously,” a police statement said. “The main line of investigation is that the motive was a terrorist attack,” it said, without giving details except that the assailant was under arrest. Jordan, one of only two Arab countries to have a peace treaty with Israel, has a land border with the Jewish state between Eilat and Aqaba port on the Jordanian side. The kingdom has a large Palestinian population.
