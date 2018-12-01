Rare Van Gogh photo is of Vincent’s brother, say experts

AMSTERDAM: For decades the bright-eyed boy in the photograph was believed to be the legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh at the age of 13. But experts revealed Thursday that the picture is most likely not the Dutch “Sunflowers” painter but his brother Theo, who was 15 at the time.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced the shock discovery about what was previously thought to be one of only two photos of Vincent, and which has appeared in dozens of books. “With this discovery we are an illusion poorer and a portrait of Theo richer,” said Axel Rutger, director of the Van Gogh Museum. “Of course there was a slight twinge of disappointment also because we have so few photographs of Vincent van Gogh and now we have even one less,” he told AFP. “But on the other hand of course I am always happy if you can discover more of the truth.” The discovery leaves just one known picture of the artist, taken when he was 19 years old.