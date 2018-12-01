THAAP, IAC felicitate nation on inscription of Suri Jagek by UNESCO

THAAP and the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) has congratulated the people of Pakistan, especially the Kalasha communities of Mumuret, Birir and Rumbur valleys of Chitral for the inscription of Suri Jagek on the Urgent Safeguarding List of the Convention 2003 that is ‘Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage’. Suri Jagek was inscribed on Wednesday, 28th November, 2018 at the 13: COMM (UNESCO 13 Intergovernmental Meeting of the Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage) held in Mauritius.

THAAP and IAC jointly facilitated the Kalasha communities of the three valleys to prepare the nomination dossier based on the extensive work carried out through 2015 and 2016, preparing the Community Based Inventory (CBI), from which the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) element of Suri Jagek was selected by the community concerned for nomination.

Suri Jagek is the Kalasha Meteorological and Astronomical Practice of Observing the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Shadows.

THAAP and IAC plans to encourage people from all parts of Pakistan to contribute to the inventorying process that has been officially started across all provinces of the country and the form is available on IAC and THAAP websites and Government websites as well. Moreover, the IAC and THAAP researchers are available to help communities anywhere in Pakistan to assist them in explaining the process. ***