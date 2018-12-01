30-year-old doctor found dead in Lahore hostel

LAHORE: A 30-year-old doctor was found dead in a hostel washroom in the Qila Gujjar Singh area on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muzammil who hailed from Multan. He worked at Mayo Hospital.

Police have removed the body to morgue to ascertain whether he was murdered or some poisonous substance claimed his life.