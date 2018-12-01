close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

30-year-old doctor found dead in Lahore hostel

National

LAHORE: A 30-year-old doctor was found dead in a hostel washroom in the Qila Gujjar Singh area on Friday. 

The deceased was identified as Muzammil who hailed from Multan. He worked at Mayo Hospital. 

Police have removed the body to morgue to ascertain whether he was murdered or some poisonous substance claimed his life.

