LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers. Roomana Burana, awaiting posting, has been posted as deputy secretary, finance; Shahid Ismail Mirza (under transfer) and Aamir Hussain Ghazi, awaiting posting, as deputy secretaries (IPC) I&C Wing of S&GAD and Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, awaiting posting, as private secretary in the office of additional secretary, welfare, S&GAD. Saleem Khalid, additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), Attock, has been transferred and posted deputy secretary, transport; Shahid Imran Marth, deputy director, Rawalpindi Development Authority, additional DC (Revenue), Attock; Waqar Hussain, DMO, Hafizabad, collector (Consolidation), Gujrat and Mushtaq Hussain, additional DC (General), Faisalabad, (on officiating basis) as additional DC, Vehari.
