Sat Dec 01, 2018
CM grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended condolences on the death of famous novelist Altaf Fatima. In a condolence message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to her literary services and said that she earned a niche in the field of novel writing and her services will also be remembered. Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

