close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Water level low in dams

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

LAHORE: Water storage in dams have depleted to 2.209 million acre feet (MAF) against total capacity of over 13 MAF. According to daily water report issued by Wapda, present level of Tarbela was 1434.92 feet against its minimum operating level of 1,386 feet while its maximum conservation level is 1550 feet. Against Mangla's minimum operating level of 1,050 feet, present level was 1136.75 feet. Live storage on Friday was 1.291 MAF.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore