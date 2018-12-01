Water level low in dams

LAHORE: Water storage in dams have depleted to 2.209 million acre feet (MAF) against total capacity of over 13 MAF. According to daily water report issued by Wapda, present level of Tarbela was 1434.92 feet against its minimum operating level of 1,386 feet while its maximum conservation level is 1550 feet. Against Mangla's minimum operating level of 1,050 feet, present level was 1136.75 feet. Live storage on Friday was 1.291 MAF.