Minister for promotion of culture

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine discussed the matters regarding promotion of culture with Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Director General Sughra Sadaf.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government wanted to move forward with collaboration of all stakeholders to promote Punjabi and Urdu languages among the younger generation. The stressed the need for starting an awareness campaign for the promotion of both languages.

The PILAC DG told to the minister that PILAC hosted a variety of programmes throughout the year in which the programmes on the occasions of Christmas, Holi and Dewali were also included.