SL parliament blocks govt spending amid crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament on Friday escalated a power struggle with President Maithripala Sirisena, voting to block spending by the disputed government he installed last month.

The legislature decided to suspend money allocated for all ministries a day after cutting off funds to the office of Mahinda Rajapakse, who was controversially appointed to replace prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe’s party said parliament was taking full financial control because the cabinet named by Rajapakse was unconstitutional and therefore running the government illegally. Sri Lanka has been in crisis since October 26 when Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapakse -- who was voted out twice by parliament this month, but refuses to step down.

Friday’s resolution, approved with the support of 122 MPs in the 225-member assembly, stopped spending by all ministers and their staff. However, it allowed the treasury to pay salaries and pensions and spend on maintaining essential services. The move came a day after the country’s main minority Tamil party, which holds the balance of power in parliament, sided with Wickremesinghe’s coalition.