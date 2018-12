National Disabled T20 final on Dec 3

KARACHI: The chief selector Pakistan Disabled Association (PDCA) Iqbal Imam has announced teams of Multan and Islamabad for the final of the 6th National Disabled T20 Championship, which will be played on December 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Multan: Matloob Qureshi (captain), Jahanzaib Tiwana, Umaiz Ur Rehman, Zubair Saleem, Majid Hussain, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Asif, Farhan Ali, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Sarfaraz, Muhammad Babar, Tahir, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Imran, Allah Data, Mansoor Lateefi (coach)

Islamabad: Usman Paracha (captain), Adil Abbasi, Raja Ali Abbas, Kashif Nawaz, Sajjad Hussain, Hammayat Khan, Zubair Khan, Shafiq Ahmed Khan, M Naheem, Waqaf Shah, Asad Rehman, Saim Ali, Shah Behram Hussain, Salman Ahmed, M Shahban, Muhammad Tahir (coach).