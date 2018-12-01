Rangers CC return from annual tour

KARACHI: Rangers Cricket Club, one of the oldest clubs of the country, has returned from its annual tour of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where they suffered as many as four losses in five outings.

According to the details shared with ‘The News’ by the club’s Secretary, Zia-ul-Hasan, here on Friday, the 16-member Rangers CC team succeeded in winning only one match during its 10-day sojourn.

Ahmed Hussain turned out to be the star performer of the tour as he amassed 344 runs in five matches at a very impressive average of 68.80.Rangers CC began their campaign with a narrow three-wicket victory over Eleven Stars at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad. The home side was routed for 136 off 34.2 overs despite Hasan Ali’s 30 as Ahmed Hussain captured four wickets.

Rangers CC was in a spot of bother even after Ahmed Hussain’s 53 but they were rescued by Hidayatullah snd S M Babar, who finished unbeaten on 37 and 25 respectively.

Diamond Cricket Club overpowered the visiting side by three wickets at their home ground. Ahmed Hussain’s 120 helped Rangers CC post a commanding total of 253 for seven in the allotted 35 overs but the hosts raced to the target in 28.3 overs with Usman Khan (95) leading the victory charge.Islamabad Hawks defeated Rangers CC by 19 runs in their next game at the Shalimar Ground. Riaz Ahmed’s 125 powered the local side to a mammoth total of 279 for seven in the allotted 40 overs which they defending successfully by bowling their opponents out for 260.

Islamabad Gymkhana, after having posted a staggering total of 361 for nine off 40 overs thanks to Abdul Karim’s 153 at Marghzar Ground, routed Rangers CC for 260 to win the match by 101 runs.

Diamond Sports overwhelmed Rangers CC by 52 runs in their final match played at the Rawalpindi Stadium. The visitors were bundled out for 185 despite Ahmed Hussain’s 85 after the local club had scored 237 for nine.