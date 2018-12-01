Pakistan cruise into Veterans World Cup semis

KARACHI: A brilliant century by former international Shahid Anwar helped Pakistan Veterans defeat Canada Veterans by 106 runs and qualify for the semi-finals at the Col Gooley Oval Ground in Sydney.

Pakistan skipper Ghulam Ali won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan scored 242-4 in 45 overs. Shahid Anwar scored 112 runs laced with nine boundaries. Dastagir Butt contributed unbeaten 64 runs.

Canada’s Mehmood Ahmed took 2-42.In reply, Canada could only manage 136-9 in their 45 overs. Demal Vishan scored 33 runs to remain the top scorer for Canada.

Leg-spinner Zafar Ali bowled brilliantly and took 3-21. Jaffer Qureshi and Imtiaz Tarar took two wickets for 15 and 35 runs, respectively.Shahid Anwar was declared Man of the Match for his superb hundred.

In other matches, Sri Lanka thrashed South Africa by 106 runs, England beat New Zealand by 66 runs, while Australia hammered Wales by 82 runs.Pakistan’s last round match against England will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).