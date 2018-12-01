‘Silly’ to try and bowl like Lyon: Ashwin

SYDNEY: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shares a “mutual admiration” with Nathan Lyon, but he has said it would be “silly” for him to try and replicate the Australian’s style of off-spin.

Lyon is renowned for his old-fashioned approach, which relies on overspin and dip to get the most out of bouncy Australian pitches, and a line wide of off stump to the right-hand batsmen. Ashwin, apart from bowling a wider array of deliveries, tends to bowl closer to the stumps, often with more sidespin, to exploit the natural variations of turn and bounce afforded by sub-continental surfaces.

Both approaches have brought rich reward. Lyon has 318 Test wickets at an average of 32.21, and Ashwin 336 at 25.44.Speaking to the media after the third day of India’s tour game against a Cricket Australia XI at the SCG, Ashwin said bowling styles were a matter of biomechanics. He likened the idea of trying to bowl like Lyon to Ishant Sharma abandoning his natural hit-the-deck style and attempting to bowl like the South Africa seam bowler Vernon Philander.

“We both started our Test careers at the same time so obviously mutual admiration is there,” Ashwin said of Lyon. “What can I learn [from Lyon]? Probably just drop the ball in the right spots and probably as the series goes on look forward to a good competition.

“It’s going to be very hard to replicate one’s action. We are talking about actions and biomechanics here, and it’s quite silly when people say, oh, it’s overspin and sidespin and stuff like that. You’ve got to still stick to your strengths. You’re not going to ask Ishant Sharma to bowl like Philander, can you? It’s not going to happen.”