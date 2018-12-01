For the worker

Over the past few years, scores of cases have been reported about the mistreatment or death of domestic workers. In a few cases punishments were meted out to employers. Most, however, went scot-free even in instances where the worker had died or suffered grave injury. In Karachi this week, an employer in Clifton reportedly found the body of a 24-year-old domestic helper hanging in his room. The family members of the victim say that he was murdered and that there was no suicide. Police are investing the matter and we can only hope they reach the correct conclusion.

There is however the wider issue to be considered. There must be many cases involving harm to domestic workers, including young children, that we never hear of. In parts of Punjab and Sindh children and women are quite often employed as bonded labourers and forced into a life of slavery. But with more and more disturbing reports now surfacing, it is time we put in place laws to protect domestic workers who are not covered by legislation for formal labourers or granted any other form of security. To frame effective legislation is difficult in a situation where most actions occur within the closed doors of bungalows and apartments. But change is required.

Countries like Kenya and the Philippines have a strict set of laws which lay down the permitted hours of work for domestic workers, the leave permitted to them and an outline for salaries. Such legislation protects both the employer and the employee. We have encountered too many cases of mysterious deaths within homes or reports of torture and abuse. Past studies have shown that many female workers in houses also claim sexual harassment. Some mechanism needs to be found to protect both the workers and to draw children working as domestic help out of the workplace and into classrooms. The fact that children can be hired at a low pay is an incentive to employ them. The problem is a complicated one. But other governments have made more determined efforts to solve the problem and we should be doing the same.