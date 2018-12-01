Rupee devaluation

To clarify at the outset, the economic crisis the country is facing right now is not the fault of the PTI government. Pakistan’s debt crisis spans decades, the balance of trade deficit is due mostly to the country’s dependence on imported oil and our foreign currency reserves have stayed at a historically low level because the previous government spent much of its term artificially propping up the rupee. Where the current government is to be faulted is for how it has handled the crisis it inherited. The government seems to be making policy decisions on the fly. On Thursday, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the country was in no hurry for the IMF to make a decision on a bailout since apparently our reserves were sufficient for two months. The very next day, the rupee reached a historic high of Rs 144 to the dollar.

While the rupee did climb back up a bit, the plunge was clearly in response to repeated IMF demands that Pakistan devalue its currency and eventually allow the market to set the value of the rupee. Devaluation in itself is not always a sign of disaster. In fact, it can even be helpful as it reduces the import bill. What is worrying is that the government is not levelling with the public and giving some advance warning of decisions it will make.

A lack of transparency is the defining feature of the government’s handling of the economic situation. The country was told that disaster was averted after Prime Minister Imran Khan secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia. That money has not yet arrived and indeed no MoUs were signed with the Saudis. It is unclear what help, if any, China will be providing. The market reacts to such uncertainty and the reaction is always ugly. The government is certainly in a difficult position, having to backtrack on all its previous promises. The PTI had defined itself as the party that would assert the country’s independence by weaning Pakistan off IMF control. The devaluation of the currency shows that it is as susceptible to dictation from outside as previous administrations. The government has argued that it is doing so only out of necessity but that is the same rationale presented by all other governments. On economic policy, there is a sense that the government is making up decisions as it goes along. In a speech marking his first 100 days in office, Imran said any agreement with the IMF would be made keeping in mind the interests of the people and that he would not hide behind the IMF. His government’s actions seem to indicate the exact opposite.