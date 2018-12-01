close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Domestic industry

Newspost

December 1, 2018

If the newly elected government is interested in handling the country’s economic crisis, it should focus on strengthening domestic industries. A couple of days ago, the finance minister expressed that international beverage companies are interested in setting up more bottling plants in the country. According to the minister this would encourage consumerism. However, the truth is that the move will cause a drain on our meagre foreign exchange resources as the raw material required for these beverages are all imported.

The PM’s focus is on the alleviation of poverty, but beverages are not consumed by the poor who cannot afford two meals a day. The government must instead evolve a policy to encourage local beverage manufacturers. It must convince auto makers to set up full-fledged auto manufacturing plants in the country.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi

