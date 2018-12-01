Brilliant performance

This refers to the article ‘Adjustments or reforms’ (November 30) by Khalid Bhatti. Ever since the PTI-led government has completed its 100 days, critics have been arguing that the PTI has failed to implement its action plan. According to the writer, the ruling party has failed to fix the longstanding structural issues that continue to plague the governance, the federation and the economy, besides strengthening security. It didn’t honour its promise of making a new province in southern Punjab, merging Fata with KP, mainstreaming Baloch dissidents, and reforming the civil service and the police.

I would say that it was impossible to accomplish all of this in the first 100 days. On the basis of what was possible, I would say that Imran Khan’s government has done quite well.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi