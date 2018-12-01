Sugar mills

Since sugarcane is an important cash crop of Pakistan, it was shocking to learn that around 16 percent of sugarcane crop reduction is expected in Punjab. The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is of the view that the high minimum support price of Rs180/40 kg set for sugarcane for the last four years has motivated growers to plant more sugarcane which has caused the country to produce bumper crops as a result of which the country has become a surplus producer severely depressing local sugar prices.

The PSMA has claimed that the mills will suffer a loss of Rs15 per kg of sugar. It merits a mention that sugar prices are on the rise in the international market, making it attractive for sugar mill owners to export the surplus produce. The government must listen to the grievances of sugar mill owners and growers, and resolve the matter at the earliest.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar