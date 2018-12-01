100 days are over

Government representatives have been claiming that the PTI has confronted the country’s challenges efficiently. They are lauding the PM for his successful tours that helped Pakistan avert the balance of payment crisis. The prime minister has also been commended by a wide section of people for his apt response to US President Donald Trump who previously criticised Pakistan for not doing more in the war on terror and his efforts to ensure the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. While all these efforts are commendable and the party should be lauded for it, the Pakistani people should not forget about the DPO Pakpattan and the IGP transfer cases.

These cases clearly show that the PTI-led government backed off from its policy of depoliticising the police. However, when criticis point out the areas where the party lacks, party leaders become all defensive. The PTI leadership should learn to pay attention to constructive criticism so that it can improve its performance.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

The PTI, when in the opposition, was a staunch critic of the then PML-N government whenever there was an increase in fuel prices. While addressing the nation on November 29 at the event that was held to recognise the work done by the PTI-led government in the first 100 days, the PM again insisted that the PTI is formulating public-friendly policies. However, the reality is just the opposite.

While international oil prices have dropped significantly, petroleum products’ prices are rising regularly in Pakistan. The party needs to look into the matter in an effective manner. Why are we paying extra for the product that costs less in the international market?

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad