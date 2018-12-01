Low salaries

Private school teachers in Pakistan are lowly paid and have no job security. All teachers are highly qualified and have a couple of years experience, but, sometimes, they are paid less than the government-approved minimum wage. These teachers work exceptionally hard and play a vital role in grooming the personality of our children.

It is sad to see that our government pays no attention to the plight of these teachers who are unable to run their households with a meagre income. The government must take notice of the matter.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi