close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 1, 2018

Low salaries

Newspost

December 1, 2018

Private school teachers in Pakistan are lowly paid and have no job security. All teachers are highly qualified and have a couple of years experience, but, sometimes, they are paid less than the government-approved minimum wage. These teachers work exceptionally hard and play a vital role in grooming the personality of our children.

It is sad to see that our government pays no attention to the plight of these teachers who are unable to run their households with a meagre income. The government must take notice of the matter.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost