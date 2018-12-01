Steel straws

While visiting a local food outlet, I found out that the restaurant was using reusable steel straws which are being called environment-friendly. That eateries are deciding to do away from using plastics straws is lauded by many people. However, there are a few reservations that I have with the use of steel straws.

These steel straws are highly difficult to clean even if you sterilise or boil them. Food outlets should find another alternative to plastic straws.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore