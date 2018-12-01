close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Selective justice

Newspost

December 1, 2018

Government-approved anti-encroachment operation is in full swing in Hyderabad. While the anti-encroachment team is active in the city razing the shops and carts of poor vegetable, fruit and meat sellers, it has conveniently ignored to do something about illegally parked vehicles by car showrooms on the main road as well as on footpaths on Naseem Nagar Qasimabad Road. Every day, commuters remain stuck in the traffic owing to the cars wrongly parked on the road.

Why is there no action against car showroom owners? It is hoped that Hyderabad’s divisional commissioner will take similar actiom against showroom owners. Footpaths are not meant for car parking.

Sadam Rustamani

Hyderabad

