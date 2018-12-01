close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 1, 2018

Which side are you on?

Newspost

December 1, 2018

When he was in the opposition, Imran Khan used to call Nawaz Sharif a traitor for trying to improve relations with India. The phrase ‘Modi ka jo yaar hai, ghaddar hai’ (Whoever is Modi’s friend is a traitor) is still fresh in our minds. Now, Imran Khan has made the mother of all U-turns and is now talking about the Franco-German union.

So what should we conclude from all this? Should we trust Imran Khan now, knowing that tomorrow he may do the opposite of what he has promised today?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost