Which side are you on?

When he was in the opposition, Imran Khan used to call Nawaz Sharif a traitor for trying to improve relations with India. The phrase ‘Modi ka jo yaar hai, ghaddar hai’ (Whoever is Modi’s friend is a traitor) is still fresh in our minds. Now, Imran Khan has made the mother of all U-turns and is now talking about the Franco-German union.

So what should we conclude from all this? Should we trust Imran Khan now, knowing that tomorrow he may do the opposite of what he has promised today?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi