Teenager stabs father to death

The police on Friday booked a teenager for allegedly killing his father in their home in Jahangirabad locality and escaping.

According to officials, the 15-year-old attacked his father Jalil, 54, with a knife while he was asleep during the night between Thursday and Friday in his house within the limits of Rizvia police station.

Jalil was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After receiving the report of the incident, the police reached the site of the attack to investigate, but the teenager had escaped by then.

Rizvia police station SHO Nawaz Brohi said the family told police that the teenager was mentally ill. He added that a search for him was under way to ascertain the motive behind the murder. A case has been registered against the fleeing suspect by his brother. Further investigations are under way.