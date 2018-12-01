Micro-lending in Sindh ensuring better living standards

HYDERABAD: Geeta Kumari runs a readymade clothes and general items shop in a small town Kunri in Umerkot district, and makes about Rs50,000 per month from the sales. Mother of three, Geeta, 40 accredits this change to entrepreneurship that she started with a little amount about 12 years ago.

“Now we have a decent life, we easily meet daily expenses that were a challenge before,” she narrates. According to her, her family has struggled with poverty and illness.

Born in a lower middle-class family in Tando Allahyar city, where she spent her childhood, she moved to Kunri town after her marriage.

The family got a small loan of Rs30,000 and invested the same in a garment business that she runs from their house.

“I sell readymade children’s and men’s clothes, unstitched fabric for women, cosmetics, artificial costume jewellery, bed sheets and pots,” she said. Her husband purchases the stock of goods from the wholesale markets in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas and she is the salesperson.

“My customers are mostly women from my neighbourhood, who purchase these items on cash or credit. I have been successfully running this business for six years now and comfortably supporting my family,” she said.

Kumari's name is included among “100 Micro-Miracles”, a comprehensive book, containing a set of stories of faith, strength and generosity, which was published by a local organisation Thardeep Microfinance Foundation (TMF). These are 100 stories of 91 men and women entrepreneurs and nine outstanding managers, whose contributions have changed the lives of poor families, impacting their entire area.

These stories focus on beneficiaries of microfinance, both male and female, mostly believing in entrepreneurism in their areas.

Going through stories someone may believe that the interventions have introduced a new culture of borrowing and lending among communities living in remote areas that were vulnerable to exploitation as they transitioned from barter-based to cash-based economic relations.

Mai Hawa, another entrepreneur from Samaro town in Umerkot district, earns Rs30,000/month and lives in a rural set up. Though she is illiterate, her husband always encourages her. She took microcredit loan in 2010 to start a small grocery shop, which she shut down later and started a sewing centre, which turned into a profitable business in the neighbourhood.

Mai Hawa grew up in a potter’s family of Nagarparkar village and moved to Samaro town after her marriage.

She had completed six-month sewing and handicrafts training course while working at the hospital. So after successfully repaying her first loan, she applied for a second loan of Rs15,000 from which she purchased two sewing machines, handicraft items, and supplies and started a sewing centre. She sews women’s clothes on order at the centre, whereas she also teaches stitching and handicrafts to girls, who later go on to supporting their families.

Salma Javed of Tando Bago, Badin district earns Rs40,000/month from her businesses and can easily support her six-member family. Salma, a mother of four, took a loan in 2013 to start a confectionary, general goods, and grocery store. Like every parent, she desires to give her children a good life. She decided to do a business.

Currently, TMF provides a range of microfinance services, including loan products for enterprise, livestock, agriculture, alternative energy, education, safe drinking water, and household consumption using the individual or group lending methodology.

It is serving over 173,982 active clients in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, NaushahroFeroz, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sujawal, Hyderabad and Badin districts of Sindh with annual disbursements of over Rs4.579 billion.

Socio-economic profile of these districts indicates poverty, which has been linked to water scarcity, land degradation, low-productivity, and increasing unemployment.

The micro-finance organisation also identifies itself as a digital service provider leading to financial inclusion fulfilling the felt needs of its clients.

Most of the borrowers are poor and unbanked people, however, clients also include those who are not poor, but lack access to credit from the formal sector to start a new business or invest in an existing one.

The loan purpose is documented at the time of loan application, a house-check is usually done to verify that the borrower family members are indeed carrying out the stated business activity, and a loan utilisation check is performed two to three weeks after loan disbursement to ensure that the loan is being utilised for its stated purpose.

Many of the stories are accounts of the illness of a beloved person, which makes it necessary for the protagonist into a struggle for provision. There are also families, who stopped their nomadic wandering in search of water and livelihood, and have joined mainstream society through initiating small-scale businesses.