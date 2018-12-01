Capitalising on currency downswing

LAHORE: The adverse impacts of rupee devaluation economy especially a rise in commodity prices has been and is being discussed at length, but nobody is talking about the opportunities it creates for the exporters to upgrade and benefit from the resultant low cost of doing business.

Common person’s purchasing power has drastically reduced as most of the items they consume have some imported component in them. The incomes of employees have been reduced by 36 percent in the past one year as rupee devalued from Rs104 against dollar to recent jump of over Rs140 against the greenback.

The minimum wage of Rs15000 that was equivalent to almost $150/month a year back is now equivalent to $105/month. This minimum wage is only $10 higher than that of minimum wage in Bangladesh.

An Indian worker gets a minimum wage of $175/month that is $60 higher than current minimum wage in Pakistan. The minimum per month wage in China and Vietnam is $240 and $145, respectively.

Pakistani exporters and domestic manufacturers protested every time the previous government increased minimum wage by Rs1000/month for four straight years.

The exporters complained that it regularly increased their cost. Now the minimum wage in dollar terms has come down to the 2011 level. This is a big advantage.

The power tariff for industries is Rs9.50/unit. A year back it translated into 9.5 US cents, but now even after an increase in power tariff in rupee terms to Rs11/unit the tariff in US cents comes to 7.74. This tariff is the cheapest in the region.

The power tariff in all other countries is 15-25 percent higher. It is 9 US cents in India and China, 10 in Bangladesh, only Vietnam has a lower tariff of 7 cents/unit.

The advantage in power and labour wage tariff should provide the exporters with a huge advantage over its regional competitors provided they are at par in quality with these countries (that they claim).

It is worth noting that the rate of water used by industries in India 46 cents/cubic meter.

The rate is 45 cents in China, 30 cent in Bangladesh and 48 cents in Vietnam. In Pakistan the rate of water is 17 cents/cubic meter, which is the lowest in the region.

Among petroleum products the prices of diesel, the most commonly used industrial transportation fuel, are also the lowest in Pakistan being 105 cents in India, 102 cents in China, 78 cents in Bangladesh, and 80 cents in Vietnam.

At current rates the price of diesel in Pakistan comes to 72 cents. These four big advantages in cost should attract fresh export-oriented investment in Pakistan.

Another plus point is that petroleum rates are going down globally that would nullify the huge depreciation in rupee value.

The ball is now in the court of the private sector. If they cannot grow under the current cost of doing business scenario then they should better pack up. We missed similar opportunity after 9/11 when the then finance minister Shaukat Aziz warned the textile sector (he was addressing APTMA members) that any mill that failed to grow at double digit in next decade would be struggling for survival down the line.

This is high time that our exporters concentrate on their business instead of looking for dole-outs from the government. They must realize that intra-provincial difference in gas prices is going to stay unless Punjab discovers huge reservoirs of gas.

It is because the gas produced in other three provinces is consumed by their industries and Punjab industry has to use imported gas that would always remain expensive. But in the current scenario the gas and power tariffs are in line with tariffs in competing economies and other cost factors are in Pakistan’s favour.

Pakistan’s export performance in recent months has been pathetic. Barring the devaluation on Friday the exporters enjoyed 29 percent devaluation advantage but the exports remained stagnant.

The planners would have to deeply scrutinise the causes for this dismal performance.

We have to find out is it due to bureaucratic snags or during obsolete technology.

The bureaucratic snags could be removed through transparency and technology but the private sector would have to come forward with upgrade plan.