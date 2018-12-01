close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 1, 2018

CPSD seminar on Monday

Business

December 1, 2018

KARACHI: The Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD), a nonprofit public policy organisation based in Karachi will organise a national seminar on Monday, December 3 at a local hotel, a statement said.

The main theme of the seminar will be “Energy security policy: thinking beyond the norm”, it added.

Senior federal and provincial government officials and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) will grace the inaugural and closing sessions, respectively, as chief guests.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business