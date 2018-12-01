CPSD seminar on Monday

KARACHI: The Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD), a nonprofit public policy organisation based in Karachi will organise a national seminar on Monday, December 3 at a local hotel, a statement said.

The main theme of the seminar will be “Energy security policy: thinking beyond the norm”, it added.

Senior federal and provincial government officials and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) will grace the inaugural and closing sessions, respectively, as chief guests.