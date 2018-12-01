LCCI terms rupee fall surprise

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has termed rupee devaluation a surprise for the business community, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the surge in dollar will badly affect the manufacturing sector, as raw material prices would go high.

The rupee devaluation will cause high inflation and halt growth by hitting all the important sectors of the economy.

The increase in dollar will lead to rise in import cost,” he said, adding that the government, Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan need to ascertain the factors weakening the value of the rupee and check the possibilities of undue speculations and panic buying.