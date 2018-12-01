close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

CDWP approves Rs3.17bln projects

Business

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved three development projects worth Rs3.17 billion, while one mega project valuing Rs4.06 billion was referred to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar chaired the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, officials from different ministries, and the provincial governments.

The projects approved included schemes in devolution and area development, education and mass media.

In devolution and area development sector, CDWP approved “Khyber Area development project phase 2” worth Rs520.114 million.

This project would focus on elimination of poppy cultivation and other illicit trades in the area by introducing high value crops and alternate means of livelihood.

