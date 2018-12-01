Stocks dragged down by staggering rupee devaluation

Stocks on Friday were dragged down by a staggering devaluation in rupee, amid anticipations of hawkish monetary measures by the central bank, hinting the country’s economic imbroglio is far from over, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bearish amid higher trades on concerns over currency slump.

“Cement and auto sectors took a battering on weak earnings outlook, while speculations remained in banking stocks ahead of SBP policy rate decision.” Mehanti added that oil and gas exploration stocks outperformed on likely gains from rupee deprecation.

“Falling global crude prices, foreign outflows and uncertainty over rupee-dollar parity pushed the market towards a bearish close. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.35 percent or 142.80 points to close at 40,496.03 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a loss of 0.22 percent or 42.14 points to end at 19,324.04 points level.

Of 363 active scrips, 84 moved up, 254 retreated, and 25 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 2.707 billion shares, as compared to a turnover of 97.420 million shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Arif Habib said the last trading day of the month brought anxiety for the investors. “Rupee’s plunge to 143 vs dollar and then recovery towards 139 caused a lot of confusion among the investors, especially on a day when MSCI rebalancing was scheduled and monetary policy was also scheduled to be announced,” the analyst said.

The market opened on a positive note and touched the session high of 40936 points; however a staggering rupee devaluation shoved the market in the red zone, leading to further selling from financial institutions and mutual funds.

All the companies listed at the manufacturing sector recorded sharp declines as the rising cost of dollar will inflate their expenses, diluting their earnings. Auto sector witnessed a decline in the range of Rs31 to Rs3 with Hino Pak suffering the highest loss.

Cement companies also came under fire despite continuous drop in the coal price. The appreciation in the value of dollar landed cement shares in the negative column. Lucky Cement was down Rs23.67/share, DG Khan Cement Rs4.85/share, and Cherat Cement went down Rs4.13/share. An analyst said the depreciation in rupee played havoc for the investors and the market men as a continuous currency slide would discourage foreign investment in the country.

Moreover, the depreciation hints the rosy picture painted by the present government was unrealistic and the country needs financial assistance to halt the slide in the foreign exchange reserves on immediate basis.

The reserves, despite arrival of $1 billion from the Saudi Arabia, slid by $225 million owing to debt servicing, according to the latest numbers of State Bank.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs78.38 to close at Rs2378.10/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs66.00 to finish at Rs1391.31/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs42.69 to close at Rs1104.06/share, and Hinopak Motor, down Rs31.50 to close at Rs598.68/share. Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 29.141 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.13 to close at Rs13.24/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in United Bank, recording a turnover of 52.062 million shares, and losing Rs2.3 to end at Rs141.53/share.