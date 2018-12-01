close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 1, 2018

Dollar firm

Business

December 1, 2018

LONDON: The dollar strengthened on Friday, as markets nervously awaited the outcome of talks between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies this weekend, which could determine whether trade tensions between them will escalate further, Reuters reported. The discussions could also determine the direction of the US currency, which has gained more than five percent against its rivals this year on the concerns that rising trade tensions will hurt the world economic growth and boost its safe-haven appeal.

