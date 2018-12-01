Dollar firm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The dollar strengthened on Friday, as markets nervously awaited the outcome of talks between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies this weekend, which could determine whether trade tensions between them will escalate further, Reuters reported. The discussions could also determine the direction of the US currency, which has gained more than five percent against its rivals this year on the concerns that rising trade tensions will hurt the world economic growth and boost its safe-haven appeal.
