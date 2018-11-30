Kartarpur corridor opening: Rabbani moves Senate on Indian FM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The former Senate Chairman, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, on Thursday moved the Senate regarding the statement of Indian foreign minister that Kartarpur corridor opening was not the way to dialogue with Pakistan.

Rabbani submitted three calling attention notices on as many separate issues. The first calling attention notice pertains to the statement of the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, wherein she said that Kartarpur was not the way to dialogue between Pakistan and India.

The second calling attention notice, moved by the veteran senator, is regarding the formation and functioning of a separate secretariat of the Council of Common Interests under Article 153 of the Constitution, which has not been created till date.

Similarly, Senator Rabbani, in the third calling attention notice, has drawn the attention of the interior minister that on or about over three months have lapsed since the Special Courts trying General Musharraf, under Article 6 of the Constitution, 1973, became dysfunctional.