TLP’s registration & funding case: ECP serves another notice on Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the district election commissioner of Lahore to personally deliver a second notice to supremo of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (YLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in the party’s registration and funding case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case here at the Election Commission Secretariat. However, neither the firebrand cleric nor his lawyer appeared before the forum. Rizvi is under ‘protective custody’ of the police, as per reports, many of his party leaders and workers have announced parting of ways with TLP. On finding none from TLP before the bench, the Election Commission issued another notice to the TLP chief and instructed the district election commissioner to ensure that the orders were duly received by the other side. The bench adjourned the case till December 05.