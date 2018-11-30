close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

TLP’s registration & funding case: ECP serves another notice on Khadim Rizvi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the district election commissioner of Lahore to personally deliver a second notice to supremo of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (YLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in the party’s registration and funding case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case here at the Election Commission Secretariat. However, neither the firebrand cleric nor his lawyer appeared before the forum. Rizvi is under ‘protective custody’ of the police, as per reports, many of his party leaders and workers have announced parting of ways with TLP. On finding none from TLP before the bench, the Election Commission issued another notice to the TLP chief and instructed the district election commissioner to ensure that the orders were duly received by the other side. The bench adjourned the case till December 05.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan