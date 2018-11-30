Survey shows 51pc satisfied with govt’s 100-day performance

ISLAMABAD: A nationally conducted survey by Pulse Consultant has revealed that 51 percent of respondents are satisfied with the 100-day performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The survey report is based on opinions of 2,019 respondents who were interviewed during November 24 to 28. The survey was conducted through Computer Assistant Telephonic Interviews (CATI) using state-of-the-art technology where all calls are recorded.

The overall satisfaction of the masses with the federal government was at 51 percent, while 30 percent of them expressed their dissatisfaction. On the socio-economic level, the middle-class had the highest satisfaction level with Imran Khan’s government with 54 percent, followed by upper class and upper middle class with 51 percent. 49 percent each from the lower middle and lower income class expressed satisfaction.

Though people have confidence on the federal government, but the PTI needs to do lot of efforts to win confidence in Punjab and to restore trust in KP. In comparison with Geo last survey, satisfaction with Punjab government has decreased and dissatisfaction has significantly increased (17pc to 33pc).

In Punjab, 46 percent respondents expressed their satisfaction with the provincial government, while 33 per cent were dissatisfied. In Sindh, 41 percent individuals were satisfied with the government performance so far, while 32 percent voiced their disapproval. The Balochistan provincial government managed to satisfy 48 percent respondents with its performance, whereas 41 percent voiced their discontent.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 67 percent respondents were satisfied with the provincial administration's performance so far, while 19 per cent disapproved of it. The current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in KP had a lower percentage of satisfaction compared to 82 per cent during its previous tenure in the province.

Nearly all of the respondents (98 percent) reported that inflation has increased in the tenure of the incumbent federal government, whereas more than half (54 percent) opined that corruption was reduced in the country.

The performance of Sheikh Rasheed’s Railways Ministry enjoyed the highest approval rate (54 percent), followed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi-led Foreign Ministry with 51 percent.

The Ministry of Finance headed by Asad Umar earned satisfaction of 42 percent respondents, while the Information Ministry attained satisfaction of 40 percent of respondents.

The respondents termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia more successful (61 percent), compared to the China visit that drew satisfaction of 53 percent of respondents.

Note from Editor/Disclaimer: Surveys and polls are not always accurate but are useful in capturing trends. The Pulse Consultant survey was conducted from November 24 to November 28, 2018. Sample size 2019, Error Margin +/- 2.07 percent, Confidence Level will be 95 percent.