Retired govt employee claims he is being denied pension

PESHAWAR: A retired employee of the Irrigation Department has accused the accounts office officials of depriving him of his rightful pension for his refusal to pay bribe.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Dawood Shah said that he applied for pension in August 2017 and the case was forwarded to the AG Office, but they returned the case for lack of medical certificate.

The Irrigation Department sent the reply in the case but the AG office rejected the response. Dawood Shah said that he contacted Deputy Accountant General Samiullah, who informed him that his case would be processed with deduction from his account as his age was not similar in all documents.

He said that his due pension was Rs 10,70,419.18 while he received Rs791,470, adding that he was deprived of Rs278,949.

Dawood Shah claimed that his case was not dealt with fairly because he had refused to pay bribe.

The retired employee said that his date of birth was same in his identity card, service book and payroll and the deduction was unjust. He asked the chief justice and prime minister to take notice of the matter.