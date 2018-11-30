Cleric among two killed in Bajaur IED blast

KHAR: Two persons, including a religious scholar, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Inayat Killay in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that Maulana Amanullah and his friend, whose name could not be ascertained, were on way home after ‘maghrib’ prayers in Inayat Killay when their vehicle was targetted with an IED, killing them on the spot. The vehicle was destroyed in the blast. Following the incident, the security forces reached the spot and launched search operation after cordoning off the area. The district administration registered the case and started an investigation.