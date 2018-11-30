close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
Bureau report
November 30, 2018

Regional Science Model Competitions concludes

National

Bureau report
November 30, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Science and Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised Regional Science Model Competition on Thursday to promote and utilise the trends of science-based innovative research among the youth towards commercialised products.

According to the Director Science and Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was an open competition for science-based ideas, researches, models, prototypes. Various schools, colleges, universities and institutes of Peshawar, Mardan and Charsadda attended the event.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash, visited all the stalls where the participant students had displayed their models and researches.

Qazi Haseeb of the City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, won the first position who claimed that he had invented Finger-Based ECG.

The scientist said if the government provided him funds, he can commercialise an ECG system that would be able to scan heart valves from a single finger and will be cheaper than the existing one. He claimed no such system with accuracy has been introduced yet in the world.

