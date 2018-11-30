PDWP approves 37 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 37 projects worth Rs138472.147 million.

Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Department, its members and relevant authorities, said a handout.

The forum considered 41 projects pertaining to different sectors, including Energy and Power, Water, Law and Justice, Elementary and Secondary Education, Auqaf, Building, DWSS, Roads & Bridges, Multi-Sectoral Development, Finance, local government, Health and Forestry sectors for the uplift of the province.

Four projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and returned to their respective departments.

The approved projects of Energy and Power sector were “Balakot Hydro Power Project (310 MW), Solarisation of Civil Secretariat (for remaining Departments of Civil Secretariat) (ADP Funded), Construction of 356 Mini-Micro Hydropower projects in Northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Approved projects of Water sector were “Provision /Construction of Irrigation tubewells in Tehsil Matta in Swat district, Restoration/Improvement of Small Irrigation Channels in Matta, Construction of Roads along Water Channels and Drains in Tehsil Matta District Swat, Construction of Flood Protection Structures, Bridges and Improvement / Restoration of existing structures on Swat River and its tributaries in Matta, rehabilitation of canal roads, culverts and flood protection walls in U/Cs South, Darwesh, Pandak, Ali Khan, Sarai Saleh, Rehana, Shah Maqsood and Pind Hashim Khan in Haripur district, Construction / Improvement of flood protection works, Roads and water channels in Kabal, Ningolai, Kanju, Sherpalam and adjoining areas in Swat.”

The approved projects of Law and Justice sector included, “Additional Funds for acquisition of land for the construction of judicial complexes at sub divisional Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta, Swat, F/S and master planning and detailed designing of Judicial Complex, Abbottabad.