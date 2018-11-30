Bishop Humphrey lauds opening of Kartarpur corridor

PESHAWAR: Head of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter has welcomed government’s decision to open Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh Yatrees and termed it a historical step toward promotion of peace and stability in South Asia.

In a statement, he said this step would bring a new hope of peace and prosperity in South Asia and would open new opportunities for Sikh community to freely visit their place of worship.

He said that it was a major step for ensuring freedom of religion and worship in the country for minorities and through this step the government had won the hearts of Sikh community living in Pakistan.